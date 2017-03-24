Phil Collins thinks prenuptial agreements are "unethical" despite paying out a huge slice of his fortune divorcing his former wives.

The 66-year-old singer famously paid his third wife Orianne, the mother of his two sons, £25 million (€28 million) when they divorced in 2008.

Phil was also previously married to Andrea Bertorelli and Jill Tavelman, the mother of his actress daughter Lily, who he reportedly divorced by fax in 1996.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the former Genesis band member revealed he is not a fan of securing his fortune before getting walking down the aisle.

“I think they’re unethical," he told the music publication. “They say, ‘Oh, darling, I love you forever, but just in case’...”

“It cost me a lot of money, but that’s lawyers for you. Anyway, I don’t envision getting married again," he added.

Phil Collins, with his first wife, Andrea Bertorelli, and her four year-old daughter, Joely, at their home in Epsom, Surrey, 29th July 1976

Last year, Collins revealed he had rekindled his romance with his third wife six years after their highly-publicised divorce, which at the time was Britain's biggest ever settlement.

When asked about the prospect of walking down the aisle again, Phil said, “I may. I’m just not considering that yet."

Phil Collins (L) and his third wife Orianne Collins

Orianne, a Swiss translator, philanthropist and jewellery designer, previously opened up about her renewed romance with Collins, revealing they hope to "one day" wed again.

"We are so close that it actually makes no difference whether we are married. But we are determined to get married one day (for) a second time," she told Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick.

She said the pair always remained close for the sake of their kids and she explained this time around they can be present at the nuptials.

"The important difference is that now our children can be there," she continued. "I imagine the next celebration will be more familiar and smaller."