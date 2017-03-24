The stock of Irish actor and writer - and all-round comic genius - Sharon Horgan continues to rise as she's now joining the cast of upcoming Hollywood comedy Game Night.

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams lead the cast, with the Catastrophe creator and star Horgan set to play Sarah, the date Billy Magnussen's Ryan brings along to the evening of comedy errors.

Game Night, which will be directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, revolves around a group of couples who regularly play games, but this particular night turns into a real murder mystery.

Meanwhile, Horgan's character Sarah devises a side plan during the night that potentially impacts Brooks, the game night architect played by Kyle Chandler, the legendary Coach Taylor from Friday Night Lights.

Horgan was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Comedy Series Writing category for Catastrophe, which she created, stars in, writes and executive produces with American actor Rob Delaney, who plays her character's husband.

She also is an exec producer and writer for HBO comedy drama Divorce starring Sarah Jessica Parker, and co-wrote and starred in the BBC comedy series Pulling.