Ryan Tubridy, James Nesbitt and Melissa McCarthy are all doing the rounds on a night when Ireland face Wales in a rather important game at the Aviva

Pick of the day

The Late Late Show, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

Just as the Ireland v Wales game is coming to a close on RTÉ2, The Late Late Show kicks-off with Ireland's first quintuplets, comedian Julian Clary, the Dancing with the Stars finalists and a brand new Dragon.

Chanelle McCoy is the newest businesswoman to join Dragon’s Den. She’ll be filling viewers in on running her own pharmaceutical manufacturing company and what she’s looking for as she prepares to invest in some of Ireland’s brave innovators.

Also: Welsh journalist, author and documentary filmmaker Jon Ronson will discuss the ever growing problem of online shaming, where there can be terrible personal consequences, particularly for the innocent.

Julian Clary

Movie Choice of the day

The Boss, 8.00pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

A disgraced entrepreneur hits the comeback trail in this undemanding comedy featuring Melissa McCarthy.

She stars as Michelle Darnell, who makes obscene amounts of money. Not for long, though. After being done for insider trading and shipped off to the slammer her business empire crumbles to dust. When she’s released there’s nothing left, so sucking it up and starting from scratch becomes the only option.

Broke in pocket but not in spirit, her sure-fire plan involves moving in with her long-suffering PA (Kristen Bell) and selling a whole load of brownies.

Soap Choice of the day

Coronation Street, 7.30pm, TV3

As Peter helps Toyah with her IVF injection, she tries to bury her suspicions about the money. Soon afterwards, when a cash buyer arrives at the pub, Peter is stunned to see that it's Chloe and Steve and Liz are considering her offer.

Peter angrily steers Chloe outside and orders her to stay away from both him and the street. Ken clocks their exchange. Finding Chloe alone, Ken approaches her and Chloe explains she's had a row with her 'boyfriend' Peter. Taken aback, Ken invites her back to Number 1 to talk.

Meanwhile, Daniel searches in vain for Sinead, while Beth worries about her niece. Ken apologises to Daniel and assures him that he only wants what's best for him. When Daniel reveals that Sinead is pregnant and he loves her very much, Ken feels terrible.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Grace & Frankie, Netflix

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin return as a straight-laced former cosmetics company founder and a counter-culture artist who are thrown together when their lawyer husbands announce they are gay, in love and leaving their spouses to get married.

This third season sees June Diane Raphael and Brooklyn Decker return as the daughters of Grace and Sheen’s Robert. Sneaky Pete’s Ethan Embry and Baron Vaughn are also back as the sons of Frankie and Waterson’s Sol.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Stan Lee's Lucky Man, 9.00pm, Sky 1

As the second season of this daft-but-stylish drama reaches the halfway point, James Nesbitt's Harry grows suspicious of Isabella, while Eve seeks answers from one of Isabella’s employees.

Meanwhile a series of dead bodies found in London’s canals pulls Harry into a murder investigation involving a self-righteous killer who can’t comprehend addiction.

When Harry gets too close, he places his life in the murderer’s hands. The only person who can help him is Isabella. But can she be trusted to save his life?