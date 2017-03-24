Dragons’ Den is back on RTÉ One this Sunday with a new Dragon - Chanelle McCoy, wife of legendary jockey AP McCoy.

Chanelle joins the Den of Gavin Duffy, Barry O’Sullivan, Alison Cowzer and Eleanor McEvoy to make it the first ever trio of women in the international history of the series, which is a long-running global hit.

In a further female twist to this season’s Dragons’ Den, no less than 22 of the 38 business pitches come from women, many of whom are young, dynamic first timers.

When asked what a woman brings to business, Chanelle McCoy told RTÉ Entertainment: "I work in the pharmaceutical industry, and a little bit as well on the fashion industry so I'm very lucky that women are very much embraced in both of those industries.

"Women in general have a bit more empathy, I think, than men. I think women have a greater ability – because of the empathy – to bring people along with them, to get people to move forward, or to change...

"But, you know, in general," she adds with a little chuckle, "women are statistically more intelligent than men as well."

Dragons' Den, Sunday at 9.30pm, RTÉ One