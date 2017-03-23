The Russian Eurovision Song Contest entrant who was banned from travelling to host country Ukraine may become the first act ever to compete in the competition via satellite.

27-year-old Julia Samoylova was chosen to represent Russia at the contest in May, but was subsequently given a travel ban by Ukraine which will prevent her from getting to the event in the capital Kiev.

Samoylova was banned because she has toured in the Russia-annexed Crimea without entering through the border with the Ukrainian mainland.

The contest's organisers have been trying to find a way around the ban so that Samoylova can still take part and have offered Channel One Russia the opportunity for her to perform live in the second semi-final via satellite.

If she progresses to the Grand Final she would also perform remotely from Russia, which would mark the first time a satellite performance has ever been used in the contest's 60-year history.

Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) executive supervisor Jon Ola Sand said: "We are continuing our dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities with the ambition to have all artists present to perform in host city, Kiev, which is, of course, our preferred option.

"It is imperative that the Eurovision Song Contest remains free from politics and as such, due to the circumstances surrounding Julia's travel ban, we have felt it important to propose a solution that transcends such issues.

"We have offered Channel One Russia the opportunity for Julia to perform live via satellite as it is the European Broadcasting Union's intention that every broadcaster that has chosen to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest does so, as has been the case for all previous events in the contest's history."

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the Eurovision Song Contest, stated on Wednesday that it would negotiate with Ukraine on Samoylova's behalf.

"We are deeply disappointed in this decision as we feel it goes against both the spirit of the contest, and the notion of inclusivity that lies at the heart of its values," the EBU said.