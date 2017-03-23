Peter Capaldi has admitted his Doctor Who exit has given him mixed feelings about leaving the hugely popular show after four years.

In an interview with Empire, the actor - a lifelong fan of Doctor Who - admitted that fears that being on a TV show for so long could be detrimental, and had played into his decision to quit the series.

"That's one of the reasons I'm leaving," he said. "Because with this volume of work, it's hard to constantly be searching for new ways of doing things.

"But Doctor Who is weird because I love it so much. Part of me enjoys doing the same thing, while part of me wants different challenges."

Capaldi added that sticking with one role for a long time wasn't the norm for him. Two notable exceptions are the Doctor role and The Thick of It's razor-tongued spin doctor Malcolm Tucker.

"The terrible thing is, the moment you get the job, you know you're going to have to leave it," he said. "That might just be part of my doomy, melancholic nature, but as soon as I became the Doctor I immediately propelled my mind to this spot.

"But that's fine. I've never really done anything for three or four years – it's not my style."

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Saturday, April 15.