Grainne Seoige is the menu master on The Restaurant, while First Dates Ireland includes a film buff and a power-lifter.

Pick of the day

The Restaurant, 9.00pm, TV3

This new run of The Restaurant apparently sparks a bit of bromance between two of the food critics, Pierre Marco White and Tom Doorley.

Cooking up the proverbial storm is broadcaster Grainne Seoige, whose culinary stunts include a dessert of chocolate orange topped with a jelly diamond, which Marco uses to (sort of) propose to Tom.

Also on the menu: monkfish with wilted spinach and lobster mash.

Tom Doorley, JP McMahon, Pierre Marco White

Movie Choice of the day

The Man Who Came to Dinner, 6.50pm, TCM

It's amazing how many people won't watch a film that was made before Star Wars, or comes in the dreaded black and white format. Here's a cracker from 1941.

Featuring a young Bette Davis, the film is based on a stage play of the same name and stars a hugely entertaining Monty Woolley as an overbearing New York City radio wit who takes over an Ohio household after a fall that leaves him confined to bed.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Preston convinces Michelle to leave Dennis home alone so they can enjoy a romantic evening together.

As Michelle continues to cope with the pressure of everything, will everything go to plan for the controversial couple?

Meanwhile, Whitney tries to get to the bottom of Lauren's recent behaviour and issues her with even more home truths. Will Lauren finally listen?

Elsewhere, Denise is pleased by one of the suggestions put forward to help the community when the meeting finally takes place. Later, the tension rises between Kush and Denise when they go for another drink together.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Nurse Jackie, Sky Box Sets

Former Sopranos and Oz star Edie Falco is marvellous as the morally dubious ER nurse Jackie Peyton, whose addiction to painkillers puts her marriage, friendships and career in jeopardy.

There's also a great supporting cast that includes Eve Best and Merritt Weaver as Jackie's pals, stylish surgeon Eleanor O'Hara and quirky ER nurse Zoe Barkow.

The last couple of its seven seasons saw the show fade a little, but the first five are quite superb.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

First Dates Ireland, 9.30pm, RTÉ2

In tonight's episode budding actor Danny gets into character for film buff Caoilainn, while graphic designer Jason tries to enchant Middle Eastern accountant Rana with his banter.

Also in the mix are power-lifting Carol and her date, EJ. As usual, Maître D’ Mateo Saina, barman Ethan Miles and waitress Alice Marr will be on hand.