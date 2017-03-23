Ireland's first quintuplets, UK comedian Julian Clary, the Dancing with the Stars finalists and a brand new Dragon will be Ryan Tubridy's guests on tomorrow night's The Late Late Show.

Dancing with the Stars finalists Aidan O’Mahony, Aoibhin Garrihy and Denise McCormack will be in studio with their dancing partners, ahead of Sunday's big final.

Chanelle McCoy is the newest businesswoman to join Dragon’s Den. She’ll be filling viewers in on running her own pharmaceutical manufacturing company and what she’s looking for as she prepares to invest in some of Ireland’s brave innovators.

She’ll be joined on the couch by long-term Dragon Gavin Duffy.

Welsh journalist, author and documentary filmmaker Jon Ronson will discuss the ever growing problem of online shaming, where there can be terrible personal consequences, particularly for the innocent.

As Mother’s Day approaches, Ireland’s only quintuplets - Amy, Cian, Conor, Dearbháil and Rory Cassidy - return to The Late Late Show 15 years after their first appearance, alongside their parents Veronica and Kevin.

Comedian-turned-writer Julian Clary will join Ryan in studio to discuss his enduring and occasionally outrageous career as well as tying the knot at the age of 57.

Ten years ago, Colette and Anthony Wolfe lost their beloved daughter Leanne to suicide two weeks after her 18th birthday. The inquest that followed revealed she had been coping with prolonged bullying in the years before her death.

On Friday’s Late Late Show Colette and Anthony will share their story and talk about their efforts to stop the same thing happening to other teens.

And music on Friday's show will be from Elvis impersonator Ben Portsmouth and up-and-coming Longford band Brave Giant.

The Late Late Show, Friday, RTÉ One at 9.35pm