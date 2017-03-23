Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have been spotted kissing in New York City, confirming the budding romance rumours that have been swirling around them recently.

Kruger starred alongside The Walking Dead's Reedus in the 2015 film Sky and the pair sparked romance rumours recently when they were seen returning from a road trip together.

On Tuesday in New York they were seen walking hand-in-hand, kissing and then entering a bar together.

An eyewitness told E! News that "they looked like they had a great time."

Kruger ended her 10-year relationship with Joshua Jackson last year and has been linked to Reedus a number of times since. She was seen attending his photography exhibition in Paris in December 2016, in the vicinity of another of his exhibitions in Barcelona earlier this month, and then unloading bags from a car in New York together in recent weeks.

Speculation of a spark between the couple started in December 2015 with reports emerging that they had 'made out in a bar' while Jackson was overseas. Kruger told The New York Daily News at the time that the story was 'completely fabricated and untrue' with Reedus also denying the reports.

It appears that Dawson's Creek star Jackson has also moved on lately, having been spotted kissing a mystery brunette, also in New York.