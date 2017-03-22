Lena Dunham has admitted that, when it comes to body shape: "As a woman in Hollywood, you just can’t win."

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on US TV, The creator of Girls reacted to criticism of her fluctuating weight after detractors described her as a 'hypocrite' for recently appearing with a slimmer figure.

"It's just so crazy because I spent six years of my career being called 'bag of milk' on the internet . . . 'bag of milk,' 'baby cow,' 'aging cow,' . . . I never felt self conscious about it.

"Anyone who was going to take the time to say something negative about my weight on the internet wasn't someone I was particularly keen to impress anyway,” she insisted.

"Then, I had this experience of my body changing and suddenly I got all these people being like, 'You're a hypocrite! I thought you were body positive! I thought you were a person who embraces bodies of all sizes!' I do, I just understand bodies change.

"We live a long time," she added. "Things happen. [Girls co-star] Andrew Rannels could get very fat. We don’t know."

Dunham has been open about her own struggles with body image issues in the past, though she now sees the criticism she receives as more of a by-product of her chosen career than anything else.

"As a woman in Hollywood, you just can’t win," she told DeGeneres, who replied: "Yeah, you can't win if they think you're too heavy or too thin."