It will be nul points for Russia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest as Ukrainian authorities have banned their performer Yulia Samoylova from entering the country.

There had been growing speculation that Russia might pull out of this year's competition, which his being held in Kyiv, Ukraine, as relations between the two countries remain severely strained over Russia's annexation of Crimea and its support for separatist rebels.

Many Russian politicians had openly called for a boycott, but last week it was confirmed that 27-year-old wheelchair-user Yulia Samoylova would represent Russia at the contest with the song Flame is Burning.

However the tale has twisted once again, as Ukrainian authorities have now banned Samoylova from entering the country as she "contravened Ukrainian law by entering Crimea in order to perform".

A statement from the European Broadcasting Union, founders of the Eurovision, said: "We have to respect the local laws of the host country, however we are deeply disappointed in this decision as we feel it goes against both the spirit of the Contest, and the notion of inclusivity that lies at the heart of its values.

"We will continue a dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities with the aim of ensuring that all artists can perform at the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv in May."

There was fear that a tit-for-tat game of score settling would break out after Ukraine won last year's competition with a pointedly political song, 1944, about the World War II deportation of Crimean Tatars by Stalin.

Brendan Murray will represent Ireland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

To rub salt into the wound, Russia was the hot favourite to win the competition but instead had to settle for third place.

Russia's non-participation in this year's competition could have a bearing on Ireland's chances of making it through to the final as we were due to be in the same semi-final on May 11.

Russia is a serial qualifier and would have been a racing certainty to nab one of the qualifying places.

Ireland's entry was announced last week and will feature a power-ballad, Dying to Try, sung by Hometown's Brendan Murray.