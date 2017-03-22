Al Porter is among Brendan O'Connor's guests as The Cutting Edge returns for a new run, while Gogglebox Ireland takes a look at Saint Patrick's Day telly.

Pick of the day

Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

With four talk shows a week now on RTÉ One, you can't say that you're stuck for choice when it comes to yacking heads on Irish TV.

Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge returns for a new season of his panel-orientated version of the talk show, drawn from a reliable stable of opinionated commentators and personalities.

To kick-off this new run, he will be joined this week by comedian Al Porter, retiring senator Fidelma Healy Eames and journalist Eithne Shortall.

Movie Choice of the day

10 Cloverfield Lane, 9.45pm, Sky Cinema Hits

John Goodman steals the show in this hugely entertaining, claustrophobic thriller set in a bunker during an apparent attack on the United States.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Michelle, who wakes up in a locked concrete room after her car gets run off the road and crashes in rural Louisiana.

A man named Howard (Goodman) appears and tells her that there's been an attack, that they're in a bunker, and that everyone on the outside is dead due to nuclear fallout.

Soap Choice of the day

Fair City, 8.00pm, RTÉ One

It's been a bit of week for Marcus around Carrigstown – especially in his dealings with Niamh, Carol and Robbie, who gang-up on him before reveals he knows about Paul being conned.

Marcus had tried his best to win over Niamh in recent days, but it looks as though his best-laid plans are instead going to backfire on him.

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

This is Us, All4

If you're missing out on the best show currently on TV, here's where you can catch up with everything so far.

This season's big breakout show on US TV follows in the footsteps of previous dramas such as thirtysomething and Parenthood, but with a great little twist that reveals itself over the course of a superb pilot episode.

Basically, this show is about family and how lives intertwine. The cast is great, with Mandy Moore and Sterling K Brown particularly impressive as wife and mother Rebecca, and the perma-worried Randall.

In the pilot, Randall is given a birthday party by his colleagues, sitcom star Kevin quits his big job in Hollywood - and when his twin sister Kate finds herself at a low point, he urges her to make a change.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Gogglebox Ireland, 9.00pm, TV3

This week the resident telly addicts get into the Saint Patrick's Day celebrations, dressing themselves in patriotic party clothes and tuning into RTE1's coverage of the Dublin parade.

Out of all the hundreds of thousands lining the streets an excited Anita from the Liberties spotted her own son marching across O'Connell Bridge screeching "Look look there’s my Ewan at the back!" Meanwhile, a streaker that flashed up on the screen really disappointed the Tully twins for leaving his boxers on. That's an Irish streaker for you!