Rob Delaney has opened up about the upcoming finale for Catastrophe's third season, saying it is particularly "poignant" due to the late Carrie Fisher's scenes.

Delaney's Catastrophe co-star and co-creator Sharon Horgan previously promised that Fisher's role would be "bigger, chunkier" in the new series, and the American comedian has now said it has been "gut-wrenching" to watch.

Speaking to Digital Spy at the Royal Television Awards in London, Delaney said: "Carrie's a massive part [of the last series]. She's in most of the scenes in the final episode. She's a huge driving force in it.

"And in addition to being funny, it's really quite beautiful, which is weird because then she died. Now in retrospect watching it as we've been editing, it's gut-wrenching because of how poignant everything she does in it is."

Rob Delaney says Carrie Fisher's finale is "quite beautiful"

The 60-year-old Star Wars icon passed away following a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23 when she was returning from filming on Catastrophe's third season.

Fisher played the role of Delaney's mother in the award winning sitcom, and he revealed that viewers will see a "softer side" to her prickly character.

"She plays with the full deck in series three. You see more sides to her", he said.

Viewers heralded the return of the Catastrophe's new season and the comedy has already been commissioned for a fourth series. Delaney is leaving the door open for potential further seasons.

"We're working on it... I don't know. If people like to watch it, we'll keep making it," he said.

Catastrophe airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 10pm.