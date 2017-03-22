Mary Berry has admitted she has no clue who Noel Fielding is, one of the new hosts of the Great British Bake Off.

The 43-year-old Mighty Boosh star was unveiled as the wild card new presenter alongside QI presenter Sandi Toksvig, replacing original GBBO hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, who decided not to leave the BBC when the show moved to Channel 4.

When the 81-year-old veteran cook was asked if she would have liked to have worked with Fielding, she told The Sun: "I don't know him, but I'd take my chances."

New Great British Bake Off line-up: Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig

However, she had high praise for 77-year-old Prue Leith, her replacement on the show, saying she has the "knowledge" and "personality" to make her mark on the revamped series.

Paul Hollywood became the only star from the original line-up to sign up with Channel 4, recently saying: "I'm at a different stage to Mary, and I just couldn't let go of that job."

Paul Hollywood was the only GBBO star to move to Channel 4

He told Loose Women he and Leith would "get on like a house on fire", adding: "I'm a big fan of Noel, and Sandi actually, and Prue... so I'm really looking forward to it."

Berry is currently hosting her new show Mary Berry Everyday on BBC Two. She stirred up a culinary controversy with one of her recent creations, a pie, which viewers deemed to be a "casserole with a lid" because it did not have a pastry base.

She also caused Twitter to erupt when she made the admission that she had never ordered a takeaway pizza before.