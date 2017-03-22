Vogue Williams has described the access provided to people with disabilities as "shocking and not up to standard in most places" and plans to look into the issue further.

The presenter and DJ is currently using crutches after sustaining a knee injury while competing on Channel 4 series The Jump, and the experience has been an eye-opening one for her.

"I never thought much about access for people with disabilities before because I assumed they had good access everywhere they went," Williams wrote in a column for the Sunday World.

"I was so wrong to think this. The access provided is quite shocking and not up to standard in most places. Obviously I'm not disabled, but for the past few weeks I've been very limited in what I can do. Stairs are a big struggle for me and getting anywhere far away is almost impossible."

She continued to discuss the positive impact it would make to people if "establishments and shops were more accommodating for people with any sort of disability."

The 31-year-old star put emphasis on disabled toilets which "leave a lot to be desired" as she has found "a lot of them double up as a store room, filled with buckets, mops and a store for toilet paper" describing many she has encountered as "filthy."

Williams also spoke about how often people have bumped into her and how it feels as though people "look through you."

"I've also never realised how often people bump into you. It's like they look through you and are attempting to knock you over half the time," she said.

Concluding her column, Williams said, "I may be off my crutches in a few weeks, but this is an issue I will definitely be looking into in the future because it needs to change."