Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken aim at Donald Trump's record low approval ratings saying he "got swamped".

The two have clashed in recent months after The Terminator star stepped into Trump's shoes as host of the reality show The Celebrity Apprentice for its 15th season.

When the revamped show failed to draw an audience and Schwarzenegger quit the hosting gig, Trump took the opportunity to say he was actually "fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings".

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Now Schwarzenegger has hit back in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday (March 21), referencing a Gallup poll which shows the President's approval rating had fallen to a new low of 37 per cent.

"Oh Donald - the ratings are in, and you got swamped," Schwarzenegger said. "Wow. Now you're in the 30s?"

"But what do you expect?" he continued, criticising Trump's harsh budget plan which proposes cuts to federal welfare programmes. "I mean, when you take away after-school programmess for children and meals on wheels for the poor people, that's not what you call 'making America great again'. Come on."

The former Governor of California went on to offer an olive branch to the Republican President, saying he would take him to a local school in Washington to witness how federal funding is used in the community.

"I mean who is advising you? Let me give you some advice: go to a middle school - the Hart Middle School, right in Washington, six miles away from the White House," he added. "I'll take you there, so you can see the fantastic work that they're doing for these children. Let's do it, huh?"

Trump has not yet responded to Schwarzenegger's video on Twitter.

The beef between Schwarzenegger and Trump was ignited in January when the President taunted his Apprentice replacement on Twitter, saying the actor was "swamped" in comparison to him.

He later said the show had been a "total disaster" since Schwarzenegger took over, with the actor responding by suggesting they should switch jobs.

Schwarzenegger and Trump have been trading jibes for months

More recently, Schwarzenegger blamed the divisive businessman-turned-Commander-in-Chief for driving away Celebrity Apprentice viewers with his continued involvement in the show, which Schwarzenegger said left a "bad taste".

In an interview with Empire, Schwarzenegger said people "don't want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show".

"It's a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division," he added.