Soul star Laura Mvula has revealed that she only found out she was being dropped by her record label Sony in a brief "cold and cruel" e-mail message.

The 30-year-old award-winning artist, who is known for her chart-topping hits Show Me Love and Green Garden, claims her former manager informed her of what was happening in a seven-line e-mail that was forwarded to her in January.

“I didn't see anyone, I didn't hear anybody's voice. I just read words. It felt so cold and cruel."

“Not even the fact that I was dropped, the way that the whole thing happened. To be treated like that doesn't feel quite just," Mvula told the BBC.

"I was definitely naive in the beginning," Mvula said in her recent interview. "When I was signed, I thought when someone says, we love you and we're with you until the end, that's what they mean."

Mvula was signed to Sony subsidiary RCA Victor in 2012 in a five-album deal. She released her second album, The Dreaming Room, in June last year, which was a follow-up to her critically-acclaimed 2013 debut Sing To the Moon.

Both albums were well-received and nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize in the respective years they were released, but sales of the second were not considered strong enough to continue on the deal with her record company.

“I guess in my head I always thought there would be a conversation, a renegotiation, but never a kinda, 'it's over',” she added.