Brendan O'Carroll's brand new chat show All Round to Mrs Brown's is set to become a Saturday night staple on RTÉ One from this Saturday, March 25.

Fans of the famous Dublin granny from Finglas can expect a mix of chat and general mayhem as daughter Cathy (Jennifer Gibney) interviews a host of celebrities overseen by her inimitable mammy Agnes (Brendan O’Carroll).

Fans are promised audience fun, frolics and outrageous shenanigans along the way.

The six-part All Round to Mrs Brown's will be simulcasted with the BBC on RTÉ One this Saturday at 9.15pm. Episode one will feature Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson; Judy Murray, the mother of tennis world number one Andy Murray; and the legend that is Louis Walsh.

On top of that there will be a music slot from James Blunt, and there's the promise of lots of surprises.

Brendan O'Carroll said: "There's nothing Agnes likes more than getting everyone 'round to hers for a cup of tea and a chat. We're very proud of our new show and guarantee loads of craic and mayhem. I'm feckin' delighted that Irish audiences are going to see it on RTÉ One this weekend."

With this new addition to the RTÉ One schedule, Winning Streak will be broadcast at the earlier time of 7.40pm, followed by news and weather at 8.45pm.

It also means that All Round to Mrs Brown's will be followed by The Ray D'Arcy Show at 10.25pm.