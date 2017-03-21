Shonda Rhimes' fluffy drama The Catch is back for seconds, while Daniella and Majella's B&B Road Trip hits Wexford and Dublin.

Pick of the day

The Catch, 10.00pm, Sky Living

The con is back on as private investigator Alice Vaughan (Mireille Enos) returns in Shonda Rhimes' stylish and fluffy 'rom-con' about high-flying con artistry.

As we pick things back up in season two, Peter Krause's Benjamin has landed himself in jail, and Alice’s firm is paying the price for getting into bed with criminal elements.

With the FBI confiscating their equipment as evidence, Anderson Vaughan Investigations looks to be on the brink of ruin. But as they are about to find out, Alice Vaughan always has a plan.

Movie Choice of the day

The Revenant, 8.00pm, Sky Cinema Hits

Leonardo DiCaprio heads the cast in this revenge saga that was awarded Oscars for direction, cinematography and the bould Leo.

Set in 1823, he plays Hugh Glass, a guide who's bringing Andrew Henry's trappers through unorganized territory. He gets badly mauled by a grizzly and is left for dead. Somehow, he survives and sets off to get the man who left him in such a perilous condition.

That's Trapper John Fitzgerald, a nasty piece of work played with customary intense enthusiasm by Tom Hardy.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Although Ben is still reluctant to celebrate his 21st birthday, Jay organises a house party for him - but he soon gets a surprise of his own.

As the party gets under way, Abi points out to Johnny that it's obvious he has a crush on Ben. She decides to play matchmaker, but both guys deny being attracted to each other.

Meanwhile, Denise joins Kush for a drink at The Vic and they end up taking part in Kim's team for a pub quiz organised by Whitney and Mick. Afterwards, Kush walks Denise home.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

American Horror Story, Netflix

Outstanding anthology series, each season telling a different story built around a hardcore of character actors that often results in many corpses.

The first season really sets the pace. It takes place in Los Angeles, California, during the year 2011 and centres on a family that moves into a house haunted by its deceased former occupants.

The splendid cast includes Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott, Evan Peters, Taissa Farmiga Denis O'Hare and Jessica Lange Jessica Lange.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Daniella and Majella's B&B Road Trip, 8.30pm, RTÉ One

Love is in the air, as Daniel and Majella cross the Suir to the sunny South East for their stay at Anam Cara Manor in Enniscorthy, Wexford.

A trek up Vinegar Hill turns out to be more than just a walk in the park, when they encounter some birds of prey. Next up the pair are off to Dublin’s fair city and Aghadoe House, in Glasnevin.

Their alpine themed stay ends on a high, as the galvanised couple hit the slopes in the Dublin Mountains.