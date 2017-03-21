Colin Dexter, author of the Inspector Morse novels, has died at his home in Oxford in the UK. He was 86.

A statement from his publisher, Macmillan, read: "With immense sadness, Macmillan announces the death of Colin Dexter, who died peacefully at home in Oxford this morning."

A former teacher and university secretary, Dexter wrote thirteen Inspector Morse novels from 1975 onwards, with the last in the series, The Remorseful Day, published in 1999.

His Morse books were adapted for television as a much-loved series starring the late John Thaw and Kevin Whately as the titular detective and his fellow officer, Lewis. The series ran from 1987 to 2000.

Kevin Whately and John Thaw in Inspector Morse

The TV success of Morse also spawned two spin-off shows, Inspector Lewis, which followed Whately's character following Morse's death; and Endeavour, which chronicled Morse's early years as a detective in Oxford. Dexter made cameo appearances in all three shows.

Kevin Whately and Laurence Fox in Inspector Lewis

Paying tribute, Laurence Fox, who starred opposite Whately in Inspector Lewis, wrote on Twitter: "Farewell wonderful Colin. Thank you for your rich characters, your mischief and for being the best dinner companion anyone could wish for."