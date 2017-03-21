The new Power Rangers film is the first big-budget superhero movie to feature a gay protagonist.

The reboot, based on the popular '90s children's TV show, has a scene in which yellow ranger Trini, played by actress and singer Becky G, is coming to terms with her sexual orientation.

In the scene, one character assumes she is having "boyfriend problems" but soon realises that she's actually having "girlfriend problems".

Director Dean Israelite says the moment is "pivotal" for the entire film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "For Trini, really she's questioning a lot about who she is.

"She hasn't fully figured it out yet. I think what's great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, 'That's OK.' The movie is saying, 'That's OK,' and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe."

Actress and singer Becky G plays yellow ranger Trini

Becky G told the Toronto Sun that "as a new actress I want to be aware of what messages I’m taking on and what messages my character is carrying. And I feel like the cast is so diverse in so many ways, the colours of our skins and where we come from. It doesn’t matter. We’re all equal."

The character's sexuality has been welcomed by original blue ranger star David Yost who is gay.

He said: "They really stepped up to the plate. I think so many people in the LGBTQI community are going to be excited to see that representation."

Former blue ranger David Yost welcomes character's sexuality in new film

LGBTQI representation in superhero films has trailed that of comic books. LGBTQI characters in comics, such as Wonder Woman, Catwoman and Harley Quinn, have been portrayed as heterosexual in big-screen adaptations

Power Rangers hits cinemas on March 23.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the live-action adaptation of Beauty And The Beast included what was called Disney's first "gay moment", director Bill Condon revealed.

The film was subsequently banned in Malaysia and Kuwait, while in Russia children under 16 are banned from watching it.