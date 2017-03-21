Former Spice Girl Mel B has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, producer Stephen Belafonte, after almost ten years of marriage.

The 41-year-old singer, whose full name is Melanie Brown, filed divorce papers on Monday, March 20, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split in legal papers filed at Los Angeles Superior Court.

Brown listed the date of separation as December 28 according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail and is seeking joint custody of their five-year-old daughter Madison.

She has asked a judge to deny spousal support to Belafonte, who is a film producer.

In February, the singer posted a photo of herself and Belafonte in February on Instagram, saying he was "her world".

The caption read: "We have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger, you loved me before I even new how to really love myself, you are my world honey and let's not forget you are a bit of a d***head too."

The couple married in Los Angeles in 2007 and welcomed their daughter four years later in 2011.

Last year, Brown hit back at tabloid rumours about their relationship, saying they "will be together forever".

"My husband is my best friend and we know each other so well that we know what we are getting," the singer told The Mirror. "But there are always rumours we are splitting up."

She added: "Stephen is a bit crazy, but then I am a bit crazy, so it kind of evens itself out."

As well as Madison, Brown also has 18-year-old daughter, Phoenix, from her first marriage to dancer Jimmy Gulzar and nine-year-old daughter, Angel, from her brief relationship with actor Eddie Murphy.

Belafonte also has another daughter, Giselle, from a previous relationship.