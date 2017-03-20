George Clooney made the birthday of one of his fans by paying her a surprise visit at the retirement home where she lives in the UK.

The Ocean's Eleven star paid a visit to 87-year-old Pat Adams at the Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading on Sunday, bringing a card and bunch of flowers. She is reported to be "still beaming from ear to ear".

Writing on Facebook, Linda Jones, who works at the facility, said: "The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work.

"So letter have [sic] been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true.

"And what was extra special it was her birthday in the week."

Fifty-five-year-old Clooney and his wife Amal own a house near the facility in Berkshire.

Amal and George Clooney

"We are so delighted that Pat's wish came true," said Malcolm Hague, divisional support general manager at Sunrise of Sonning.

"She was absolutely thrilled to meet her great icon, and it was such a lovely surprise to see George greet her with flowers and a card.

"This was a classy gesture from a wonderful man, and it has brought smiles to everyone at Sunrise of Sonning. Huge thank you to George."

Last month it was revealed that the Clooneys are expecting twins in June.