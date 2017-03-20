Drake and Jennifer Lopez made headlines around the world when he posted photos of them cosying up on Instagram late last year, and now the rapper has admitted that he drunk texted the popstar.

The Hotline Bling star dished about his drunken shame in Free Smoke, the opening track in his new More Life project.

Hinting that he doesn't have his former flame's current phone number, he rapped: "I drunk text J.Lo / Old number, so it bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back".

Drake also sampled Lopez’s classic chart-topper If You Had My Love for the chorus of Teenage Fever, which includes the lyrics: "Your heart is hard to carry after dark / You’re to blame for what we could have been / Cause look at what we are."

J-Lo previously remained coy on the Drake romance rumours, insisting that it was just business between them.

"He's on tour right now", she said. "We did a song together if that's what you're asking... He sent me a song that he wanted me to be on and then I... got on the song. So we have a song together. I don't know what he's going to do with it."

However, fans were disappointed to discover that J-Lo was not among the artists featured on Drake's new 22-track playlist.

According to showbiz publication Us Weekly, the duo called it quits after nearly two months of dating, with a source saying that their relationship "died down a bit" when he headed on his European tour.

Lopez is reportedly currently dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.