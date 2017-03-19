Tributes have poured in for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry, who died at his home yesterday, aged 90 .

The tributes to mark his death in Missouri were lead by some of the genre's most well known faces, including Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger and Ringo Starr.

Springsteen paid tribute to the legendary musician via Twitter, naming him "rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived," before adding that Berry's death was "a tremendous loss for the ages."

Rolling Stone Mick Jagger paid tribute to Berry's trailblazing career, thanking the American for his "inspirational music".

"He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers," he said.

He added, "his lyrics shone above others and threw a strange light into the american dream."

Former Beatles drummer, Ringo Starr, also paid tribute on Twitter.

Rock legend Alice Cooper also praised Berry, citing that he was "the genesis behind the sound of rock 'n' roll"

"All of us in rock have now lost our father," he tweeted.

They were joined on social media in paying tribute to the icon, writer of hit songs including Johnny B Goode and Memphis, Tennessee, by guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani and Randy Jackson, who thanked him for his life’s work.

The influential guitarist was found unresponsive at his Missouri home after an initial call to local emergency services at 2.40pm (5.40pm GMT).

St Charles County Police Department, said he could not be revived, despite paramedics’ attempts to administer “lifesaving techniques” on the singer and guitarist.

Singer-songwriter Huey Lewis said he was “maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll.

“His music and his influence will last forever.”

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May also paid tribute, with an extended message of reflection on his website, before ending in saying, "Rock and Roll grieves tonight as our hero Chuck Berry steps into the next world. We salute you Chuck - the greatest inspiration to us all. With love, Bri."