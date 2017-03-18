US singer and composer Chuck Berry, one of the pioneers of rock-and-roll, has died at 90.

He was found dead at his home in Missouri, according to St Charles County police in a statement posted on Facebook.

The singer-guitarist was known for such hit singles as "Johnny B. Goode," "Roll Over Beethoven" and "Sweet Little Sixteen".

He is regarded as one of the biggest influences on pre-Beatles pop.

He was present in rock's infancy in the 1950s and emerged as its first star guitarist and lyricist.

He was a monumental influence on just about any kid who picked up a guitar with rock star aspirations - Keith Richards, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Bruce Springsteen among them.

Bob Dylan called Mr Berry "the Shakespeare of rock'n'roll," and he was one of the first popular acts to write as well as perform his own songs.

They focused on youth, romance, cars and good times, with lyrics that were complex, humorous and sometimes a little raunchy.

Both the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, as well as the Beach Boys and scores of others acts - even Elvis - covered Mr Berry's songs.

"If you tried to give rock'n'roll another name," John Lennon once said, "you might call it 'Chuck Berry'."

When Keith Richards inducted Mr Berry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, he said: "It's very difficult for me to talk about Chuck Berry because I've lifted every lick he ever played. This is the gentleman who started it all."

Mr Berry said he performed his signature bent-knee, head-bobbing "duck walk" across more than 4,000 concert stages.

Chuck Berry pictured in 1965

Born in St Louis in October 1926, he attempted to emulate his musical heroes including Nat King Cole and Muddy Waters, according to the biography on his Facebook page.

A police spokesperson said paramedics tried to administer "lifesaving techniques" on the singer and guitarist but he could not be revived.

"The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement," the spokesperson added.

Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. - Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) March 18, 2017

He was found at his home in Buckner Road, in Wentzville, just outside his birthplace.