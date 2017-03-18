Louis Tomlinson reportedly has the support of Simon Cowell following his airport scuffle two weeks ago.

The singer and his girlfriend Eleanor Calder, who he is back with after two years apart, were involved in a brawl at Los Angeles International Airport which saw Tomlinson arrested for attacking a photographer while two female fans got into a physical altercation with Eleanor.

One of the fans is also said to be pressing charges after claiming the One Direction star tackled her to the floor.

In the midst of all the chaos, music mogul Cowell – who signed Tomlinson to a solo deal in December – is reportedly on hand to help in any way he can.

"Simon was the first to speak to Louis after the arrest and told him he'd do whatever it took to ensure his career – and reputation as a whole – remained unscathed," a source told Britain's Closer magazine.

"Simon sees Louis as a second son and the pair are incredibly close.

"Simon's told him he'll have the best PR team behind him and has even offered to attend meetings with lawyers to ensure he has the best representation money can buy."

Tomlinson is also said to be worried about how the incident will affect his son, one year-old Freddie.

"First and foremost, Louis wants to ensure that this doesn't affect Freddie, who remains his priority," the source said.

"He loves being a dad more than anything and doesn’t want to upset the balance with [ex-girlfriend] Briana."

