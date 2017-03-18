TV fitness guru and social media sensation Joe Wicks will join Ray on the sofa for tonight's Ray D'Arcy Show.

Wicks, known to many as 'The Body Coach' and famous for his 'Lean in 15' cookbook, will be talking about his personal journey to fitness, and will be sharing diet and fitness tips with Ray.

He will also be revealing why he thinks his unique approach to healthy eating and cooking has struck a chord with people around the world.

He also has a message for all his fans telling them why he's going to be 'guilty' in Dublin this weekend.

Also on the sofa will be 17 year old rising star jockey Jack Kennedy from Dingle, on the back of realising his dream of a debut Cheltenham win this week earlier this week.

Kennedy will be chatting to Ray about how it felt to ride the Gordon Elliott-trained 25-1 shot Labaik to a win in the first race of the festival.

Also on tonight's show, Ireland's only contestant on this year's Britain's Next Top Model, Alannah Beirne who will be joined on the show by her mum, Brenda Hyland Beirne, who became one of the best-known winners of the Rose of Tralee after being crowned in 1983.

Former nun and MS sufferer Kate Tobin will also join Ray to explain why she is campaigning for the right to choose when and how she will die, as well as her own struggle with the impact of primary progressive MS on her life and her own faith journey.

Plus music from viral video star John Gaughan, singing a 'Galway Girl' mashup!

Tonight's Ray D'Arcy Show will be at an earlier time of 9:25pm on RTÉ One.