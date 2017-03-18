Kendall Jenner has sacked her security guard after she was robbed last week because someone who was not invited to her party got into her house.

The 21-year-old model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly had up to $200,000 (€185,000), worth of items stolen, including a Rolex and a Cartier watch, during a recent party at her Los Angeles home, and is said to be upset that her security guard did not prevent the theft.

TMZ reports that although it is believed the robbery was an inside job, carried out by a party-goer at the social gathering, Kendall and her family are upset that ''when Kendall left for an hour around midnight, someone who was not an invited guest got inside the house''.

Last year, Kendall hired extra security to patrol her Hollywood Hills home. Jenner enrolled extra bodyguards and security staff to sit outside her house after her alleged stalker Shavaughn McKenzie was found waiting outside the property, situated above Hollywood's Sunset Strip, in August.

Jenner - who bought the $6.5 million house, which previously belonged to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in June - had state of the art security systems installed, but following the incident she felt extra precautions were necessary for the 4,800-square-foot contemporary-style building.

The incident comes just months after Kendall's half-sister Kim Kardashian was targeted by armed thieves in Paris, France in October.

She was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint in her private hotel suite as they made off with millions of dollars' worth of jewellery and electronics.