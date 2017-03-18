Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm has said she cannot envision the girl group reforming unless all five members are involved.

The 43-year-old musician, known as Mel C, said that herself and Victoria Beckham would not commit to a comeback with the pop group.

Speaking on ITV's The Nightly Show, she told Davina McCall: "That's where I'm at right now, that's where myself and Victoria are at.

"It's not really doing the band justice to go out as a four-piece, whoever is missing, it doesn't matter."

She added: "For me, Spice Girls, it's like a jigsaw puzzle.

"It's different to other bands because you look at Take That and they are going out as a three-piece, and they are brilliant, I love the boys.

"But with the Spice Girls everything about us was the individuality and what that created together."

The band last appeared on stage together at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony in London.

Last month, it was reported Victoria Beckham had launched legal action to prevent the remaining Spice Girls - Melanie Brown, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton -from performing the group's iconic hits.

The 42-year-old singer-turned-fashion designer allegedly called in her lawyers over their plans.

According to The Sun newspaper, Victoria, known as Posh Spice during her pop star days, is refusing to let her former bandmates use any songs on which she has writing credits.

A source told the newspaper the mother-of-four is resorting to "aggressive legal letters" to stop Mel B, Geri and Emma - a move that has apparently left her former bandmates saddened.

“It is an extremely sad way for things to end after all they have been through together. The girls are devastated. It is an extremely sad way for things to end," the source told the publication.