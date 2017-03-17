Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker have been tipped for the next run of BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair, who will be performing as Cher and Meat Loaf in Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief on Saturday, are seen by TV bosses as a great signing for the autumn series, The Sun reports.

And the couple told the Press Association: "At the moment we are concentrating on giving our all tomorrow for Comic Relief and trying not to fall off the stage."

The Sun said that Strictly chiefs are viewing their performance on the Comic Relief show, presented by Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, as a trial for the new season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Apparently, it's been considered that the couple could provide a similar level of entertainment for viewers as Ed Balls did in last year's run of the show.

A BBC source was quoted as saying: "Dom has the potential to provide great routines like Ed did and Steph would be fantastic going up against the judges."

Steph and Dom Parker became stars following their tipsy appearances on Channel 4 show Gogglebox, where they constantly sipped on drinks and held hands while watching telly.