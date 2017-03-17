One Direction star Liam Payne has revealed that Donald Trump once kicked the band out of his Manhattan hotel.

Payne and his bandmates were staying at the five-star Trump Tower in New York City when they were summoned by the future US President to meet his daughter.

"Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once," Payne recalled in an interview with Rollacoaster.

"You wouldn't believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep.

"He said 'Well, wake them up' and I was like 'No' and then he wouldn't let us use the underground garage. Obviously in New York we can't really go outside. New York is ruthless for us."

Payne added: "So he was like, 'OK, then I don't want you in my hotel'. So we had to leave."