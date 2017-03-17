Paul McGrath is one of Ryan Tubridy's guests on a green-tinged Late Late Show, while Amy Huberman stars in Chasing Leprechauns

Pick of the day

The Late Late Show, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

Ryan Tubridy is live in studio for some chat, music and entertainment – and also with a nod to the day that's in it. Special guest is Irish football legend, Paul McGrath.

Viewers will be getting a unique insight into the ancestry of some well-known personalities, finding out through DNA testing what they’re made of and whether they have some unexpected cousins lurking in the family tree.

The show will also be celebrating the work of the zookeepers at Dublin Zoo and going live to the Phoenix Park as the second-oldest zoo in the world gears up for its summer season.

The Late Late Show Antiques Special returns this week, with Ryan Tubridy meeting the folk who'll be restoring some unloved furniture.

Here's a clip from a previous LLS interview with Paul McGrath:

Movie Choice of the day

Young Offenders, Netflix

Inspired by the true story of Ireland's biggest cocaine seizure in 2007, The Young Offenders is a comedy road movie about best friends Conor and Jock, two teenagers from Cork who dress the same, act the same, and even have similar bum-fluff moustaches.

When a drug-trafficking boat capsizes off the coast of west County Cork and 61 bales of cocaine, each worth €7 million, are seized, word gets out that there is a bale missing.

The boys steal two bikes and go on a road trip hoping to find a missing bale which they can sell so as to escape their troubled home lives. Unfortunately for them, Garda Healy is in hot pursuit.

Music Choice of the Day

Na Bailéid - Beo ó Chorcaigh, TG4, 8.15pm

Mick Flannery in action at St.Luke's in Cork

Cork singer John Spillane hosts a special concert from the beautiful St. Luke’s venue on the northside of Cork City. Tonight's concert features a gathering of great singers and traditional music artists. Among the performers will be Cork singer/songwriters Mick Flannery and Jimmy Crowley, and The Unwanted from Sligo featuring Cathy Jordan, Seamie O’Dowd and Rick Epping. Also Nell Ní Chróinín, who was TG4 Amhránaí na Bliana 2012, Conal Creedon, UCC's Writer-in-Residence, and traditional musicians Darragh and Gearoid Curtin with Bryan O’Leary.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Iron First, Netflix

This latest Marvel creation has been hammered by the US critics who received advance episodes. It can't be that bad, surely? After all, predecessors Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are hugely entertaining.

Finn Jones stars as Danny Rand/Iron Fist, a martial arts expert with the ability to call upon the power of the Iron Fist. He returns to New York City, after being presumed dead for 15 years, to reclaim his family company.

But when a threat emerges, Rand has to choose between his family's legacy and his duties as the Iron Fist. No prizes for guessing what happens next.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

PS I love You, 9.00pm, Chasing Leprechauns, 11.30pm,TV3

Okay, it's not exactly a cracker (and that's being polite), but Hollywood rom-com PS I love You is based on the first novel by Cecilia Ahern. Given the day that's in it etc.

It's followed by more Irish-related movies, beginning with the Paddy-whackery of Chasing Leprechauns, which stars Amy Huberman as a leprechaun expert and Adrian Pasdar as an American trying to close a construction on land inhabited by the Little People.

Finally, the third film in a row on TV3 is The Butcher Boy, an absolute cracker that's well worth waiting up for. At 1.15am it's a bit of a late starter, and technically not on Paddy's Day at all.