Liam Payne has broken his silence over his relationship with Cheryl, saying that she was his dream girlfriend as a teenager.

The 23-year-old One Direction star, first met former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl when he auditioned in front of her for The X Factor in 2008.

Now the couple are dating and expecting a baby together, although both have remained tight-lipped about their romance.

Payne has now revealed that he dreamed of dating his 33-year-old girlfriend when he was a teenager.

Cheryl debuted her baby bump in a recent L'Oreal campaign

"This is the thing. In a non-cliche way, it's weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream. You wake up in the most beautiful places," he told Rollacoaster magazine.

"Obviously I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the world and she's absolutely amazing.

"She's been my dream girl since I was younger. She's so ace."

The singer continued: "She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it's amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things - someone who's taken greater steps than me.

"Her solo career was -amazing. She's been in the -industry for 14 years now.

"She fully supports me. We're super happy. It's a very personal, precious time for us. I'm still learning. I'm only 23."