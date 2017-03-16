After weeks of speculation, Ed Sheeran has been confirmed to headline this year's Glastonbury Festival.

The singer-songwriter, who plays Dublin's 3Arena on Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13, will take to the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday of the festival this June.

Radiohead and Foo Fighters have already been announced as fellow headliners on Friday and Saturday night this year.

Sheeran first played Glastonbury in 2011, and made his Pyramid stage debut in 2014, playing third on the bill on the Sunday.

Last week, the solo superstar broke Irish and UK chart records when he took all of the top 16 places in the singles chart with songs from his new album ÷ [divide].

His announcement as a Glasto headliner will prove a popular choice but may annoy purists who claim the long-running festival has long lost its maverick roots.