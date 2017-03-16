Veteran TV cook Prue Leith has been confirmed as the new judge alongside Paul Hollywood on Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off.

It had been widely rumoured that the former Great British Menu star would take over from Mary Berry on the hit series' new home on Channel 4.

Earlier this week, Leith told the Press Association that she "doesn't want to do a Chris Evans" if she were to replace Berry, referencing the ex-Top Gear presenter's unpopularity on the rebooted motoring show following the departure of the original presenters.

The presenting duties on for the revamped GBBO will be in the hands of QI presenter Sandi Toksvig and The Mighty Boosh's Noel Fielding. They take over from previous presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkin who refused to jump ship after Channel 4 outbid the BBC to clinch the show last year.

Paul Hollywood is the only one remaining from the original GBBO line-up

Hollywood said he "could not be more delighted" about the show's newcomers.

He said: "Prue is a hugely respected culinary legend and Sandi and Noel are warm and utterly hilarious. I cannot wait to get back in the tent with the bakers."

"I am just so thrilled to be joining Paul, Sandi and Noel on the biggest show on TV and I cannot wait to see what the real stars of the show - the bakers - are going to create for us," Leith said.

"It is such an honour to be part of The Great British Bake Off team."

Fifteen to One and QI host Toksvig said she is honoured to be part of "this national treasure of a show" while Fielding said this is "a dream come true for me!"

The Great British Bake Off moved from the BBC after it was sold by Love Productions last year following a highly successful seven series run. The BBC said it could not afford to keep the hit programme after Channel 4 signed a three-year agreement with Love Productions.

Eighty-one-year-old Berry is now set to host a new cookery series on BBC Two.