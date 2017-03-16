Paul O'Grady will be the new host of Blind Date when it returns to screens later this year.

The dating show is making a comeback after more than 13 years off air and O'Grady will replace the show's much-loved former host Cilla Black, who died in 2015.

It was previously rumoured that Graham Norton was the favourite to play Cupid on the revamped Blind Date.

Formerly an ITV programme, the new Blind Date will now be broadcast on Channel 5 in the UK on Friday nights and will feature LGBT contestants for the first time.

O'Grady described it as "an incredibly special family show which brought laughter, tears and joy to TV viewers" and said he was honoured to be the new presenter.

"I can't wait to see if we can find love," he added.

His selection is also quite poignant as he was a close friend of former host Cilla Black and he delivered a emotional but hilarious eulogy at her funeral as he recounted their adventures together down through the years.

Paul O'Grady and his late pal Cilla Black

The original Blind Date ran for 18 years before it came to an end in 2003 after Cilla Black announced live on air that she intended to quit.

The show is best remembered for her catchphrase wishing contestants "a lorra, lorra luck chuck" before they met their suitors.

Channel 5 said the new version of the show is being updated for the 21st century, but would respect the traditions and family appeal of the programme with the sliding panel, three-question format and live studio audience all set to return.

Sean Doyle, Channel 5 commissioner, said: "When the show was last on screen in 2003, dating applications like Tinder didn't even exist.

"Social media platforms may have changed the rules of the game for millennials, but on Blind Date, you've still got to find the real-life chemistry. The show respects its original traditions but there is a contemporary flavour to reflect the world today."

Since news of O'Grady taking over the reins on Blind Date was announced, people have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement.

