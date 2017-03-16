Captain America star Chris Evans has let rip about his "rage" and "fury" at Donald Trump's presidency, saying that although he's been encouraged to keep his political views to himself, he feels compelled to speak out.

The actor, best known for playing the noble superhero in the Marvel blockbusters, says he still can't believe Trump bested Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the US Presidential election.

"I feel rage," he told Esquire magazine. "I feel fury. It's unbelievable."

The 35-year-old Hollywood star said Trump's success came down to him pointing the blame at others.

"People were just so desperate to hear someone say that someone is to blame", Evans said.

"They were just so happy to hear that someone was angry. Hear someone say that Washington sucks. They just want something new without actually understanding. I mean, guys like Steve Bannon—Steve Bannon!—this man has no place in politics."

Advisers have told the actor that engaging in political debate publicly is risky for the star of a multi-million dollar superhero franchise.

"Look, I'm in a business where you've got to sell tickets," he admitted. "But, my God, I would not be able to look at myself in the mirror if I felt strongly about something and didn't speak up. I think it's about how you speak up. We're allowed to disagree. If I state my case and people don't want to go see my movies as a result, I'm okay with that."

However, the Boston-born star counsels that now is the time for calm, not anger.

"Some people say, 'Don't you see what's happening? It's time to yell,' " Evans said. "Yeah, I see it, and it's time for calm. Because not everyone who voted for Trump is going to be some horrible bigot. There are a lot of people in that middle; those are the people you can't lose your credibility with. If you're trying to change minds, by spewing too much rhetoric you can easily become white noise."