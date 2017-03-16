There's tragedy to be dealt with on Sky Atlantic's Fortitude, while First Dates Ireland includes a schoolteacher meeting up with a children’s entertainer.

Pick of the day

Fortitude, 9.00pm, Sky Atlantic

This second season of this Arctic murder-mystery is quite an improvement on the first (good and all as it was), and if you've missed out you can catch up on Sky Box Sets.

In this eighth of ten episodes, as the town of Fortitude attempts to come to terms with a heart-breaking tragedy, the police find themselves once again without a sheriff as Eric takes a leave of absence.

Michael returns after his expedition has seemingly failed, but he brings back something that the research team finds interesting. Michael himself has to come to terms with the news of the recent events, and to make matters worse Freya has gone missing.

Movie Choice of the day

Steve Jobs, 8.00pm, Sky Cinema Drama

Michael Fassbender does a fine job as the messianic Apple man, who died in 2011 after turning the once quirky and niche-like computer company into the biggest and most iconic brand in the world.

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Aaron Sorkin, it's based on the biography of the same name by Walter Isaacson, as well as interviews conducted by Sorkin. How could it go wrong?

The film is structured into three acts which cover fourteen years (1984–1998) in the life of the personal computing innovator and Apple Inc co-founder, with each act taking place immediately prior to the launch of a key product.

You don't have to be an Apple aficionado to love this film, but it obviously upgrades the experience.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One 7 BBC One

Tonight's trip to Walford sees Mick receiving a shock and he's forced to face reality. Meanwhile, Johnny inspects a new leak in the Queen Vic roof.

Elsewhere, things are tense between the Kazemi and Fowler families following recent events. Feeling guilty, Kush pays a secret visit to Bex and shares some advice with her. Afterwards, Bex finally plucks up the courage to return to school.

Also tonight, Max pays a visit to Lauren following encouragement from Stacey. Can they get their father-daughter relationship back on track?

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix

Although initially annoying - American perma-positivity can be a head-wrecker - this show is worth persevering with because the characters are superb.

Ellie Kemper leads as the eponymous Kimmy, who was rescued from a cult and displays an unflagging optimism as she navigates her new life in New York.

Tituss Burgess is great as Titus Andromedon, Kimmy's flamboyant and insecure pal, an aspiring actor and singer, but the always impressive Jane Krakowski tops them all as Jacqueline White, a socialite whose brittle arrogance is only matched by her need for Kimmy, who she employs as a nanny.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

First Dates Ireland, 9.30pm, RTÉ2

We're up to episode nine in this second season, with Maître D’ Mateo Saina, barman Ethan Miles and waitress Alice Marr once again playing Cupid as daters meet face-to-face for the first time.

This week college graduate Adam attempts to connect with social media expert Shane while English teacher Emmet tries to show a bit of class for children’s entertainer Eilís.