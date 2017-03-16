The OC star Mischa Barton has obtained an emergency restraining order following allegations that an explicit video of the actress filmed without her consent has been offered for sale.

Barton and her lawyer Lisa Bloom gave a press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday where they told reporters that a police report had also been filed.

The 31-year-old said she was "finally standing up for myself".

"I just want to say I've been through an incredibly hard and trying time," said Barton.

"This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realised when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras. And then I learned something even worse - that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public."

"I came forward to fight this not only for myself, but for all the women out there," Barton continued. "I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through."

"Revenge porn is a very common crime that happens to a lot of people," said Barton's lawyer, Lisa Bloom. "It happens to people who are not celebrities. It happens to the girls and women who are followers of Ms Barton and it's scary, even for a celebrity to stand up like this, but it's important for girls and women to stand up for our rights."