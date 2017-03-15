Home and Away star Dan Ewing reunited with former Summer Bay alum Sam Atwell on the set of Fair City today, joking that there could be a Braxton cousin set to pop up in Carrigstown.

Ewing plays Heath Braxton on the Australian soap and caught up with Atwell while in Dublin on Wednesday. Atwell currently works as a script writer for Fair City but previously played Kane Phillips on Home and Away for 5 years.

Taking to Instagram, Ewing posted a picture of the pair enjoying a cold beverage in the bar on the set with the caption, "Bout time @samatwell shouted me a non alcoholic drink! Heath visits #FairCity "

Ewing told RTÉ Today about his visit joking that there could be a Braxton connection to Carrigstown.

"I think there's going to be some sort of Braxton relation there in Fair City," he joked.

"The truth is Sam Atwell the producer, the script producer on that show, he helped audition my character on Home and Away and he was the drama coach when I was there too, so it was really great to catch up and I had a few non-alcoholic beverages at the bar there in Fair City as well."