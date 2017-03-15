Mumford & Sons and Jack Garrett headline the Sunday night of this year's Longitude Festival and we've got a pair of tickets for the day for you to win.

Bespoke folkies Mumford will be bringing their Gentleman of The Road show to the venue and it will see them curating the day's events with invited guests with a headlining set from the band to bring the night to a close.

The Saturday of the three-day festival in Dublin's Marley Park from July 14 to 16 is sold out and Friday is heading the same way fast but here's a chance for you and friend to catch the closing day of the event.

Skepta

Stormzy, The Weeknd, Skepta, Catfish and The Bottlemen and fast-rising Irish act Picture This also play across the weekend at this year's Longitude Festival.

