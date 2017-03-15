There's a visually stunning new Nordic Noir starting tonight on Sky Atlantic called Midnight Sun, while Doctor in the House heads to Ashbourne in Meath, where a dad is in a bad way.

Pick of the day

Midnight Sun, 10.00pm, Sky Atlantic

This is a Nordic noir drama that Variety called "one of the most anticipated shows from continental Europe" and it certainly looks the business.

The French-Swedish co-production follows Kahina Zadi, (Leïla Bekhti), a French police officer who heads to a small mining community in remote northern Sweden to lead an investigation into the murder of a French citizen.

With Swedish cop DA Anders Harnesk (Gustaf Hammarsten) to assist and help her get around the local customs, the pair soon discover the murder is just the tip of the iceberg.

All eight episodes of Midnight Sun are available to view on Sky Box Sets if the opening episode proves too addictive to wait for an episode a week.

Movie Choice of the day

Gravity, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

The bigger your TV screen, the more you'll enjoy this visually stunning film that stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts who find themselves stranded in space after their space shuttle gets destroyed mid-orbit, and attempt to stay alive and return to Earth.

Gravity won seven Oscars and six BAFTAs, and its greatest achievements – beyond the stunning technical aspects – are its ability to tell a riveting story in a restricted setting while offering a great sense of what it's like to be in space. It's dangerous, and no place like home.

Soap Choice of the day

Coronation Street, 7.30pm, TV3

Bethany panics when Sarah insists on taking her to the doctors for contraception. As Bethany has already had the implant, how will she explain herself to her mother?

Later, as Bethany sets off for an evening at Nathan's, she's touched that Sarah is treating her as an adult, but it's clear that it's a strain for Sarah. Bethany also feels awkward when she arrives at the party and all the guests bar Mel are men.

Meanwhile, as Michelle snoops on Steve's cloud storage, she's heartbroken to see the photo of Oli and him, and Leanne is alarmed to learn that Nick has organised a meeting to discuss stopping Steve getting access to Oli.

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

The OA, Netflix

Released just before Christmas – not the best of timing, to be fair – this fantasy drama got mixed reviews and unfavourable comparisons with the more nostalgic Stranger Things.

The show centres on Prairie Johnson, an adopted young woman who resurfaces after having been missing for seven years. Johnson calls herself 'The OA', has unexplained scars on her back, and can see, despite having been blind when she disappeared.

The OA refuses to tell the FBI and her adoptive parents where she has been and how her eyesight was restored, and instead quickly assembles a team of five locals (mostly high school boys) who become her confidants.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Doctor in the House, 8.00pm, TV3

It never ceases to amaze me that people find other people's ailments as some form of entertainment. But they do – and here's the proof.

This week on Doctor in the House the experts call on the Ghazanfar family, struggling with their father’s long term illness. Dad Atif’s ulcerative colitis left him in a coma, unable to walk with no bowel control, so he is now practically housebound.

Mother Amina – who went through a very tough time with her husband's illness - is in the second stage of obesity and in the bottom 5% in fitness levels for women of her age.

Here's hoping the long-suffering Ghazanfars make progress on their eight-week path to a healthier, better quality of life.