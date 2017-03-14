Professor Robert Kelly and his wife Kim Jung-A have broken their silence on the hilarious moment their adorable kids gatecrashed his live BBC interview, which subsequently went viral online, calling it "a comedy of errors".

In the perfectly-timed comedic gem of a video, Kelly was giving a sober piece to camera about the political upheaval in South Korea when he was interrupted by not just one, but both of his young children.

His elder daughter entered the room in a bright yellow jumper with the jolliest of walks, before plopping herself beside him and knocking over some books. Within seconds she was followed by her 8-month-old brother, who breezed in on a walker.

Although Kelly was straight-faced and rather embarrassed during the untimely interruption, and Jung-A was in a blind panic trying to swiftly extricate them from the room, it looks like they both have seen the funny side of things in retrospect.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Kelly said: "I mean it was terribly cute. I saw the video like everybody else.

"My wife did a great job cleaning up a really unanticipated situation as best she possibly could … It was funny. If you watch the tape I was sort of struggling to keep my own laughs down. They’re little kids and that’s how things are."

The viral video, which has now been viewed over 16 million times on YouTube and inspired countless memes on social media, is sure to go down as one of the funniest clips of all time.

Kim Jung-A said of the manic experience: "He usually locks the door. Most of the time they come back to me after they find the locked door. But they didn’t. And then I saw the door was open. It was chaos for me!"

Kelly also addressed one of the best parts of the video - his older daughter Marion's cartoonishly jaunty entrance into the room.

"She was in a hippity-hoppity mood that day because of the school party", Kelly said, explaining that it was her fourth birthday.

He added: "As soon as she opened the door I saw her image on my screen. Yes I was mortified, but I also want my kids to feel comfortable coming to me."