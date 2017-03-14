After more than five years of dating, Hollywood stars Dave Franco and Alison Brie have tied the knot.

Representatives for the 31-year-old Bad Neighbours actor and 34-year-old Mad Men and Community actress confirmed the happy news to US publication People, although further details on the ceremony have not been revealed.

The couple met at the 2011 Mardis Gras parade in New Orleans and announced their engagement in August 2015 after three years together.

Franco previously said that the couple would eschew many wedding day traditions for their big day, telling Entertainment Tonight last year: "I don't know if I'm gonna have a best man. I feel like when we do eventually get married, we're not gonna do a lot of the traditions and we're just gonna make it easy and who knows?"

"We're pretty lax about the whole thing," Franco added. "It'll happen when it happens."

Meanwhile, Brie told Yahoo! Style last February: "I'm not very bridal, instinctually.

"Marriage never really interested me, I guess because I was very focused on my work. I wasn't sure if I really saw the point to it. I bought a dress on Net-a-Porter, and I'm like, 'Maybe I'll wear that'.

"I just met that person that I was like, 'Well, I'm really in love with you and would like to grow old with you'.

"I actually think it's much more romantic when two people are like, 'Oh, I could go either way on marriage, but I want to marry you'."