Tonight's TV includes the final episode of tense drama The Replacement, while things get quite a bit stalkery on Nashville

Pick of the day

The Replacement, 9.00pm, BBC One

It's the final episode of this occasionally daft but always compelling drama about Ellen (Morven Christie), a woman undermined at work by Paula (Vicky McClure), her manipulative and maybe even murderous maternity leave replacement.

After Paula confesses her secret, Ellen thinks she has proof that Paula is disturbed - but no one else sees it her way, with Ellen considered insensitive and paranoid.

The office turns against her and she is forced to leave for good, and when she tries to put Paula behind her Paula isn’t willing to let go, especially when Ellen meets Paula's mysterious ex-colleague Georgia.

Paula then tries to drive a wedge between Ellen and her husband, questioning the paternity of their baby daughter, leaving Ellen facing a fight for her family as well as her career.

Movie Choice of the day

Get Carter, 9.00pm, TCM

Now widely regarded as one of the truly great British films, it took a while for this amoral and violent tale to gain acceptance and respect and it received mixed reviews when it was released. You could say it took a while to, eh, get Get Carter.

The story follows a London gangster, the eponymous Jack Carter (played by Michael Caine, who's in great form), who travels back to his hometown to discover more about the events surrounding his brother Frank's supposedly accidental death.

The strong cast also includes Ian Hendry, John Osborne and Britt Ekland, and although it's not as great as the dark American films of the early 1970s – a fantastic period for mainstream film, before the blockbusters took over and the dumbing-down began - it's still a classic slice of cinema.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Stacey plays peacemaker between Bex and Martin. Soon afterwards, they receive word that Bex can finally return to school, but it's clear that she's nervous about going back.

Later, just when it seems like peace has been restored, Bex drops the bombshell that she's not going back to school and Martin is left furious all over again.

Meanwhile, Tina is still struggling to care for Sylvie and is forced to take her to work to keep an eye on her. Kathy points out that Sylvie needs professional help, but Tina has other ideas and comes up with a Plan B - she'll check on Sylvie once an hour.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Catastrophe, All 4

While the (so far excellent) third season of Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney's potty-mouthed sitcom continues tonight at 10.00pm on Channel 4, those of you who lost out so far can watch all previous episodes on Channel 4's All 4 catch-up service.

Season's one and two are there, along with the first three of the third, so you can see how they went from one-night standers to being a family over the last couple of years.

Oh, and look for the late Carrie Fisher, who plays the delightfully cantankerous mother of Rob's character - who's also called Rob.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Nashville, 10.30pm, TG4

The fifth season of this previously soapy drama about the lives of country singers has been super so far, and far more layered and nuanced than previous runs.

Plane crash survivor Juliette Barnes continues to feel sensation in her legs and wants to try to speed up her recovery, even though she hasn't been taking her painkilling pills because she is afraid she'll get hooked.

Meanwhile, happy couple Will and Kevin go off house-hunting, and a suspicious Rayna finds a mysterious package with no stamp at her front door, marked for her and containing rose petals.