Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants, has announced that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) but has vowed to continue working on the hit show and spin-off movies "for as long as I am able".

In a statement released on Monday, the 55-year-old said he wanted people to hear the news that he has the neurodegenerative disease directly from him.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I will continue to work on SpongeBob SquarePants and my other passions for as long as I am able," he continued.

Stephen Hillenburg and SpongeBob at the Tokyo International Anime Fair in March 2006

"My family and I are grateful for the outpouring of love and support. We ask that our sincere request for privacy be honoured during this time."

Following the announcement, fans took to social media and animation boards to show their support for Hillenburg.

stephen hillenburg has brought many smiles to millions of faces and created one of my childhood heroes. best wishes his way 🙏🏼 — bri 🌱 (@doweloveit_) March 14, 2017

Sending my best wishes to Stephen Hillenburg regarding his ALS disease. SpongeBob was such a big part of my childhood. — Jordan M. (@MovieMan995) March 14, 2017

crying hard over Stephen Hillenburg getting ALS. Hard news to take in. — Quinn Schuster (@quinn_schuster) March 14, 2017

Heartbroken by the news about #StephenHillenburg. SpongeBob was and continues to be one of my favourite cartoons. My Wumbo is with him. — Kyle Milner (@kyle_milner) March 14, 2017