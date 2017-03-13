Susan Sarandon has lined up another television project on the back of the recently-completed FX miniseries Feud.

Fellow US satellite channel Showtime has announced that the Oscar-winning actress has joined the cast of its crime drama Ray Donovan, where Liev Schreiber stars as the eponymous Los Angeles fixer.

She will have a season-long guest star role across the series' upcoming fifth season and will play a character called Samantha Winslow, a "strong, focused head of a motion picture studio," according to a studio press release.

Following the announcement, Sarandon expressed her excitement in joining the show, tweeting that she’s "thrilled" about the gig.

Although primarily known for her celebrated film work, her CV includes Stepmom, Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the 70-year-old is no stranger to the small screen.

On television, she is a five-time Emmy Award nominee, including for her guest roles on the sitcoms Friends (2001) and Malcolm in the Middle (2002), and the TV films Bernard and Doris (2007) and You Don't Know Jack (2010).

In March 2017, Sarandon began portraying Hollywood legend Bette Davis in the first season of FX's anthology series Feud, with Jessica Lange playing Davis' rival Joan Crawford.

Since its 2013 premiere, Ray Donovan has earned seven Emmy nominations, winning one last September for Hank Azaria's season four guest spot.

Ray Donovan season five is expected to launch this summer on Sky Atlantic.