Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are the A-listers in new HBO drama Big Little Lies, while Don't Tell the Bride returns with a Swedish twist.

Pick of the day

Big Little Lies, 9.00pm, Sky Atlantic

This seven-parter packs quite a casting punch as Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon both star in an HBO adaptation of Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel of the same name.

The supporting cast is pretty sharp too and includes Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, James Tupper and Zoë Kravitz.

In the affluent California beachfront community of Monterey, a fundraiser for the local elementary school has gone horribly wrong - someone is dead, and uptight school mother Madeline Mackenzie (Witherspoon), her seemingly flawless best friend Celeste Wright (Kidman), and single mother Jane Chapman (Woodley) are implicated.

Much to the delight of local gossips, he battle lines leading to this fateful night were drawn after a bunfight between Jane’s son and the daughter of high-powered career mum Renata Klein (Dern).

Movie Choice of the day

Batman, 10.40pm, Sky Cinema Action

Up until the recent Christopher Nolan trilogy, this 1989 version of the Dark Knight and its follow-up Batman Returns were pretty much regarded as the standard bearers of films about the comic world's ultimate vigilante.

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton in the lead role, a piece of casting considered controversial as he was more associated with comedy (well, Bettlejuice).

Jack Nicholson earned huge bucks to play the Joker, but in fairness he stole the movie and redefined Batman's biggest enemy – well, until Heath Ledger went one step further with his portrayal in 2008's The Dark Knight.

Kim Basinger also pops up as photojournalist and Bruce Wayne/Batman's potential love interest Vicki Vale.

Soap Choice of the day

Coronation Street, 7.30pm, TV3

Mel seeks out Bethany, telling her that Nathan has been wrongly arrested for assault and needs an alibi.

Worried he won't make Sarah's dinner, Bethany resolve to do what she can to secure Nathan's release. Calling at the police station, Bethany gives a false statement and makes out that Nathan was with her on the evening of the assault.

Nathan is released and Bethany is thrilled as he tells her how amazing she is. As they head to the Platt house, how will Sarah and Gary react to realise that Nathan is older than they are?

Meanwhile, Aidan confides in Johnny that Maria is due out of prison and he's dreading it in case she spills the beans about their affair to Eva. Forming a plan, Johnny waits for Maria at the prison gates.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Don't Tell the Bride, 10.00pm, RTÉ2

The show that turns a wedding into a TV soap opera and proves that men are well-meaning idiots is back with a Swedish flat-pack flavour as a bride prepares to tie the knot in an IKEA store.

Groom Ben admits that he is partial to having the odd row with his bride-to-be, Celina, in the popular furniture chain, so that makes the choice of venue even more bizarre.

Celina was ready to run for the hills when it began to register with her that the only aisle she'd be walking down was in a big shop in the Dublin suburb of Ballymun, just off the M50.