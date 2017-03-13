Anne Hathaway has praised Sandra Bullock for making the set of Ocean's Eight a kid friendly zone, meaning parents could bring their children to work.

Hathaway, who is mother to 11-month-old Jonathan with husband Adam Shulman, started filming the movie last November.



The 34-year-old Oscar-winning actress has revealed that she had no worries about how she would manage juggling work and being a mother as Bullock had made it clear from the off-set that it would be a child-friendly set.

Anne Hathaway with her husband Adam Shulman

Speaking to Motto magazine Hathaway said: “I only have one experience (of resources available to mums in Hollywood) so far, and it’s a movie that stars eight women, four of whom are mothers – which is definitely not the norm.

“On Ocean’s Eight, kids were welcome on the set. (Before we started) I got an email from Sandra Bullock saying, ‘Hey, listen, we’re going to make this a really welcoming place for kids. I know you’re a brand-new mom, so don’t be afraid to bring your son. We love kids here.’

Ocean’s Eight, an all-female reboot of the heist films, stars Hathaway and Bullock alongside Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna and Mindy Kaling, with Matt Damon, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning and James Corden also making appearances.

Hathaway also stated that she sees the powerful, all-female cast as a political statement and reckons it is going to be the start of a change.

Sandra Bullock created a family-friendly vibe on the set of Ocean's Eight

She said: "Change is going to come, but it’s going to take people like her (Bullock) with the power to make change to demand it.

"When I’m a second or a third lead in a film — usually the first and second leads are men — my character doesn’t feel political.

‘’But when I’m No. 1 on the call sheet, it suddenly becomes a “woman’s story” and it’s a statement.

"That’s the moment that we’re in. In this movie there are eight women starring, so it may well attract that sort of attention.’’

And if anybody thinks otherwise, Hathaway reckons they would have a battle on their hands.

She added: "But good luck to any person who tries to take on Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett because you’re not going to win.’’